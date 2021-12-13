InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) Could Bring Massive Returns? – Marketing Sentinel
InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) Could Bring Massive Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.27 million shares of the InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $69.24, and it changed around -$0.28 or -0.40% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.59B. INMD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $99.27, offering almost -43.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $21.26, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 69.3% since then. We note from InMode Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.22 million.

InMode Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended INMD as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. InMode Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.72 for the current quarter.

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) trade information

Instantly INMD has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.40% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 75.74 on Friday, 12/10/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.58%. The company’s shares are currently up 191.66% year-to-date, but still up 1.73% over the last five days. On the other hand, InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) is -22.31% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.67 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.93 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $98.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 29.71% from its current value. Analyst projections state that INMD is forecast to be at a low of $95.00 and a high of $103.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -48.76% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -37.2% from its current level to reach the projected low.

InMode Ltd. (INMD) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 14.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -10.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 52.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $74.06 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect InMode Ltd. to make $88.07 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $52.6 million and $75.19 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 40.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 17.10%.

InMode Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 10.90% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 27.70% per year for the next five years.

INMD Dividends

InMode Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 05.

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 34.85% of InMode Ltd. shares, and 65.34% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 100.30%. InMode Ltd. stock is held by 340 institutions, with Acadian Asset Management. LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 8.26% of the shares, which is about 3.16 million shares worth $149.39 million.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd., with 5.55% or 2.12 million shares worth $100.27 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund and BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2021. The former held 1.23 million shares worth $70.14 million, making up 3.23% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust held roughly 1.02 million shares worth around $48.19 million, which represents about 2.67% of the total shares outstanding.

