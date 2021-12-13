Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IDRA): Stock Forecast For 2021 Still Looks Weak With A -25.0% Decline

In the last trading session, 2.11 million shares of the Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) were traded, and its beta was 1.63. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.80, and it changed around -$0.04 or -4.75% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $45.86M. IDRA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.14, offering almost -667.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.57, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.75% since then. We note from Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 847.07K.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended IDRA as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.17 for the current quarter.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) trade information

Instantly IDRA has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.75% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.9190 on Friday, 12/10/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.95%. The company’s shares are currently down -78.20% year-to-date, but still up 33.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) is -6.94% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 20.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IDRA is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $1.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -25.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -25.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IDRA) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 71.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 92.90% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 0.30%.

IDRA Dividends

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 02 and August 06.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.75% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 11.93% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 15.24%. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 49 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 2.80% of the shares, which is about 1.48 million shares worth $1.77 million.

Acadian Asset Management. LLC, with 1.40% or 0.74 million shares worth $0.89 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 0.78 million shares worth $0.93 million, making up 1.47% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.65 million shares worth around $0.78 million, which represents about 1.23% of the total shares outstanding.