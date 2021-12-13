How To Invest In Red Cat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT) Stock. Performance & Trends

In today’s recent session, 0.56 million shares of the Red Cat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) have been traded, and its beta is 0.62. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.93, and it changed around $0.02 or 1.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $105.01M. RCAT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.75, offering almost -301.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.75, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 61.14% since then. We note from Red Cat Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.17 million.

Red Cat Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended RCAT as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Red Cat Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Red Cat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) trade information

Instantly RCAT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.05% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.1000 on Friday, 12/10/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.1%. The company’s shares are currently down -36.33% year-to-date, but still down -7.73% over the last five days. On the other hand, Red Cat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) is -26.54% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15010.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.06 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 75.88% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RCAT is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $8.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -314.51% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -314.51% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 227.60%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 45.00%.

RCAT Dividends

Red Cat Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on April 06.

Red Cat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 66.34% of Red Cat Holdings Inc. shares, and 1.56% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.63%.