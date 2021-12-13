How To Invest In DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOCN) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 3.2 million shares of the DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $84.22, and it changed around -$3.09 or -3.54% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.90B. DOCN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $133.40, offering almost -58.39% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $35.35, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 58.03% since then. We note from DigitalOcean Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.55 million.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) trade information

Instantly DOCN has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.54% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 98.50 on Friday, 12/10/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.5%. The company’s shares are currently up 98.16% year-to-date, but still up 0.21% over the last five days. On the other hand, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) is -21.79% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.51 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.48 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $108.09 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. to make $116.51 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021.

DOCN Dividends

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 06.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 40.58% of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. shares, and 44.68% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 75.20%. DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. stock is held by 126 institutions, with AH Equity Partners III, L.L.C. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 10.02% of the shares, which is about 10.76 million shares worth $598.04 million.

AH Equity Partners III (Parallel), L.L.C., with 4.57% or 4.9 million shares worth $272.63 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

AB Discovery Growth Fund and Columbia Acorn Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 0.68 million shares worth $37.64 million, making up 0.63% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Columbia Acorn Fund held roughly 0.62 million shares worth around $25.99 million, which represents about 0.57% of the total shares outstanding.