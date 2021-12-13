Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 0.86 million shares of the Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) have been traded, and its beta is 1.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $26.92, and it changed around -$0.67 or -2.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.87B. GBT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $52.49, offering almost -94.99% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $25.11, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 6.72% since then. We note from Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.20 million.

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended GBT as a Hold, whereas 17 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.11 for the current quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) trade information

Instantly GBT has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.43% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 30.92 on Friday, 12/10/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.94%. The company’s shares are currently down -36.30% year-to-date, but still up 0.47% over the last five days. On the other hand, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) is -15.34% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.5 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 13.54 day(s).

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT) estimates and forecasts

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -31.50 percent over the past six months and at a -13.37% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 7.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -14.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -7.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 62.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 18 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $53.51 million in revenue for the current quarter. 18 analysts expect Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. to make $61.24 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $36.89 million and $41.3 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 45.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 48.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -0.50%. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 11.80% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 37.00% per year for the next five years.

GBT Dividends

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 22 and February 28.

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.42% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 112.54% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 115.33%. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 327 institutions, with Bank of America Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 9.96% of the shares, which is about 6.2 million shares worth $252.78 million.

Janus Henderson Group PLC, with 9.45% or 5.88 million shares worth $239.71 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 1.77 million shares worth $72.03 million, making up 2.84% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 1.5 million shares worth around $61.29 million, which represents about 2.42% of the total shares outstanding.