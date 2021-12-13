Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) Stock Forecast: Bullish Signals Pointing To $4.50 In 2021

In today’s recent session, 0.99 million shares of the Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.80. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.16, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.72% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $381.68M. GNUS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.12, offering almost -168.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.14, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 1.72% since then. We note from Genius Brands International Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 10.54 million.

Genius Brands International Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended GNUS as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Genius Brands International Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) trade information

Instantly GNUS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.72% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2800 on Friday, 12/10/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.38%. The company’s shares are currently down -15.22% year-to-date, but still down -1.68% over the last five days. On the other hand, Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) is -13.33% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 74.22% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GNUS is forecast to be at a low of $4.50 and a high of $4.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -287.93% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -287.93% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 45.60%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 0.60%.

GNUS Dividends

Genius Brands International Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 20.

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.85% of Genius Brands International Inc. shares, and 11.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.68%. Genius Brands International Inc. stock is held by 83 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 1.52% of the shares, which is about 4.56 million shares worth $6.29 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 1.16% or 3.5 million shares worth $4.83 million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 3.38 million shares worth $4.66 million, making up 1.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.14 million shares worth around $1.95 million, which represents about 0.38% of the total shares outstanding.