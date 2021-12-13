Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of Exicure Inc. (NASDAQ: XCUR)

In today’s recent session, 1.74 million shares of the Exicure Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) have been traded, and its beta is 1.39. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.33, and it changed around -$0.13 or -26.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $42.96M. XCUR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.83, offering almost -757.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.41, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -24.24% since then. We note from Exicure Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 448.53K.

Exicure Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended XCUR as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Exicure Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.09 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Exicure Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) trade information

Instantly XCUR has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -26.49% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4850 on Friday, 12/10/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 31.96%. The company’s shares are currently down -74.28% year-to-date, but still up 7.21% over the last five days. On the other hand, Exicure Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) is -57.45% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 85.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that XCUR is forecast to be at a low of $2.25 and a high of $2.25. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -581.82% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -581.82% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Exicure Inc. (XCUR) estimates and forecasts

Exicure Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -73.06 percent over the past six months and at a -139.29% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 7.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 10.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -14.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -37.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.99 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Exicure Inc. to make $2.33 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.44 million and $140k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 186.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1,564.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 3.30%.

XCUR Dividends

Exicure Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 10 and August 16.

Exicure Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 23.58% of Exicure Inc. shares, and 33.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 43.45%. Exicure Inc. stock is held by 57 institutions, with Tybourne Capital Management (HK) Limited being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 16.51% of the shares, which is about 7.33 million shares worth $8.79 million.

Abingworth, LLP, with 15.72% or 6.98 million shares worth $8.37 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 1.64 million shares worth $2.46 million, making up 3.69% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.0 million shares worth around $1.19 million, which represents about 2.24% of the total shares outstanding.