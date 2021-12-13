Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ: DH)

In the last trading session, 1.16 million shares of the Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $30.09, and it changed around -$1.94 or -6.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.71B. DH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $50.30, offering almost -67.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $26.69, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.3% since then. We note from Definitive Healthcare Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 662.47K.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) trade information

Instantly DH has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.06% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 33.39 on Friday, 12/10/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.88%. The company’s shares are currently down -30.49% year-to-date, but still up 4.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) is -23.63% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $45.80, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 34.3% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DH is forecast to be at a low of $36.00 and a high of $53.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -76.14% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -19.64% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) estimates and forecasts

Definitive Healthcare Corp. earnings are expected to increase by -40.60% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 64.69% per year for the next five years.

DH Dividends

Definitive Healthcare Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)’s Major holders