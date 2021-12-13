Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPCE)

In today’s recent session, 2.51 million shares of the Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) have been traded, and its beta is 0.27. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.97, and it changed around -$0.24 or -1.58% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.12B. SPCE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $62.80, offering almost -319.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.69, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 8.55% since then. We note from Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.32 million.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended SPCE as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $SPCX for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) trade information

Instantly SPCE has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.58% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 16.56 on Friday, 12/10/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.6%. The company’s shares are currently down -35.90% year-to-date, but still up 5.85% over the last five days. On the other hand, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) is -24.93% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 26.81 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.82 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.17, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 40.52% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SPCE is forecast to be at a low of $15.00 and a high of $50.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -234.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -0.2% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) estimates and forecasts

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -58.32 percent over the past six months and at a -23.20% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.60%.

SPCE Dividends

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 10.