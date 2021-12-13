Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ: MTP)

In today’s recent session, 1.29 million shares of the Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP) have been traded, and its beta is 2.58. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.34, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.76% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $30.56M. MTP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.83, offering almost -185.82% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.20, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 10.45% since then. We note from Midatech Pharma plc’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 96.80K.

Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP) trade information

Instantly MTP has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.76% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4900 on Friday, 12/10/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.07%. The company’s shares are currently down -28.88% year-to-date, but still up 9.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP) is -20.60% up in the 30-day period.

Midatech Pharma plc (MTP) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $240k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Midatech Pharma plc to make $370k in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2019.

MTP Dividends

Midatech Pharma plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January.

Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.21% of Midatech Pharma plc shares, and 11.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.73%. Midatech Pharma plc stock is held by 15 institutions, with Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 3.12% of the shares, which is about 0.4 million shares worth $0.84 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 2.77% or 0.35 million shares worth $0.75 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 18416.0 shares worth $39226.0, making up 0.15% of all outstanding shares.