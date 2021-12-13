Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FHTX) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In today’s recent session, 13.17 million shares of the Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.08, and it changed around $5.09 or 42.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $453.94M. FHTX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.26, offering almost -65.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.01, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 53.1% since then. We note from Foghorn Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 61020.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 61.20K.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended FHTX as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.67 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) trade information

Instantly FHTX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 42.49% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 19.00 on Friday, 12/10/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.11%. The company’s shares are currently down -40.85% year-to-date, but still up 8.61% over the last five days. On the other hand, Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) is -13.30% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.74 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.12 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 33.02% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FHTX is forecast to be at a low of $23.00 and a high of $30.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -75.64% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -34.66% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (FHTX) estimates and forecasts

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 0.42 percent over the past six months and at a 58.59% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 78.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 65.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 223.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $250k in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. to make $250k in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $179k and $251k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 39.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -0.40%.

FHTX Dividends

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 29.82% of Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 62.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 88.81%. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 64 institutions, with Flagship Pioneering Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 34.42% of the shares, which is about 12.67 million shares worth $256.9 million.

FMR, LLC, with 7.01% or 2.58 million shares worth $52.31 million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 0.45 million shares worth $7.39 million, making up 1.22% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held roughly 0.44 million shares worth around $7.29 million, which represents about 1.20% of the total shares outstanding.