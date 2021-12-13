EngageSmart LLC: Why Investors Shouldn’t Get Rid Of ESMT Stock In 2021

In the last trading session, 1.17 million shares of the EngageSmart LLC (NYSE:ESMT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $23.14, and it changed around $1.24 or 5.66% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.97B. ESMT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $38.83, offering almost -67.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $19.96, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.74% since then. We note from EngageSmart LLC’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 669.13K.

EngageSmart LLC (NYSE:ESMT) trade information

Instantly ESMT has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.66% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 24.00 on Friday, 12/10/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.58%. The company’s shares are currently down -32.18% year-to-date, but still up 9.20% over the last five days. On the other hand, EngageSmart LLC (NYSE:ESMT) is -28.40% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.38 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $37.44, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 38.19% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ESMT is forecast to be at a low of $31.00 and a high of $45.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -94.47% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -33.97% from its current level to reach the projected low.

EngageSmart LLC (ESMT) estimates and forecasts

ESMT Dividends

EngageSmart LLC’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January.

EngageSmart LLC (NYSE:ESMT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.03% of EngageSmart LLC shares, and 86.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.26%. EngageSmart LLC stock is held by 84 institutions, with General Atlantic, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 60.12% of the shares, which is about 97.21 million shares worth $3.31 billion.

Summit Partners, L.P., with 16.65% or 26.93 million shares worth $917.13 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Janus Henderson Venture Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.49 million shares worth $16.59 million, making up 0.30% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held roughly 0.22 million shares worth around $7.59 million, which represents about 0.14% of the total shares outstanding.