Could Coinbase Global Inc.’s (NASDAQ: COIN) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In today’s recent session, 1.23 million shares of the Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $249.77, and it changed around -$5.99 or -2.34% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $58.99B. COIN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $429.54, offering almost -71.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $208.00, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 16.72% since then. We note from Coinbase Global Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.11 million.

Coinbase Global Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended COIN as a Hold, whereas 15 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Coinbase Global Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.37 for the current quarter.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) trade information

Instantly COIN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.34% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 290.19 on Friday, 12/10/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.93%. The company’s shares are currently down -22.09% year-to-date, but still down -3.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) is -22.17% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.62 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.32 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $393.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 36.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that COIN is forecast to be at a low of $242.00 and a high of $600.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -140.22% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 3.11% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 18 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.45 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 18 analysts expect Coinbase Global Inc. to make $1.52 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021.

Coinbase Global Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 519.50% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 66.60% per year for the next five years.

COIN Dividends

Coinbase Global Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 13.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.84% of Coinbase Global Inc. shares, and 28.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 28.75%. Coinbase Global Inc. stock is held by 662 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 3.72% of the shares, which is about 5.62 million shares worth $1.42 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.40% or 5.14 million shares worth $1.3 billion as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 3.66 million shares worth $926.16 million, making up 2.42% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF held roughly 0.88 million shares worth around $222.59 million, which represents about 0.58% of the total shares outstanding.