Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 1.43 million shares of the Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) were traded, and its beta was 2.65. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.49, and it changed around -$0.01 or -3.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $73.55M. CSCW currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.67, offering almost -444.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.47, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 4.08% since then. We note from Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.28 million.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) trade information

Instantly CSCW has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.29% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5250 on Friday, 12/10/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.67%. The company’s shares are currently down -30.68% year-to-date, but still up 0.12% over the last five days. On the other hand, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) is -15.86% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.31 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.96 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $120.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 99.59% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CSCW is forecast to be at a low of $120.00 and a high of $120.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -24389.8% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -24389.8% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 54.50%. Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 68.10% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

CSCW Dividends

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 26.30% of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. shares, and 1.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.61%. Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. stock is held by 12 institutions, with HRT Financial LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 0.21% of the shares, which is about 0.24 million shares worth $0.25 million.

Citadel Advisors LLC, with 0.19% or 0.21 million shares worth $0.22 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Micro Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 0.15 million shares worth $0.15 million, making up 0.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 55164.0 shares worth around $56818.0, which represents about 0.05% of the total shares outstanding.