China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ: HGSH): A Competitive Analysis And Growth Prospects

In the last trading session, 1.34 million shares of the China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) were traded, and its beta was 1.26. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.99, and it changed around -$0.33 or -14.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $52.89M. HGSH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.38, offering almost -69.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.40, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.65% since then. We note from China HGS Real Estate Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 98.12K.

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) trade information

Instantly HGSH has showed a red trend with a performance of -14.22% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.6300 on Friday, 12/10/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 24.33%. The company’s shares are currently up 11.80% year-to-date, but still up 0.76% over the last five days. On the other hand, China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) is -10.82% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 46860.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.05 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.98, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 33.22% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HGSH is forecast to be at a low of $2.98 and a high of $2.98. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -49.75% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -49.75% from its current level to reach the projected low.

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (HGSH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -34.00%.

HGSH Dividends

China HGS Real Estate Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 18.

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 69.88% of China HGS Real Estate Inc. shares, and 0.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.92%. China HGS Real Estate Inc. stock is held by 5 institutions, with Marshall Wace LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.47% of the shares, which is about 0.11 million shares worth $0.22 million.

HRT Financial LLC, with 0.16% or 35129.0 shares worth $71663.0 as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 6970.0 shares worth $14218.0, making up 0.03% of all outstanding shares.