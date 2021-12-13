Chegg Inc. (NYSE: CHGG): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In today’s recent session, 0.69 million shares of the Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) have been traded, and its beta is 0.88. Most recently the company’s share price was $27.65, and it changed around $0.08 or 0.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.05B. CHGG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $115.21, offering almost -316.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $24.25, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 12.3% since then. We note from Chegg Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 5.26 million.

Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) trade information

Instantly CHGG has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.29% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 30.17 on Friday, 12/10/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.35%. The company’s shares are currently down -69.48% year-to-date, but still down -3.47% over the last five days. On the other hand, Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) is -8.56% down in the 30-day period.

Chegg Inc. (CHGG) estimates and forecasts

Chegg Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -64.62 percent over the past six months and at a -9.70% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 0.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -43.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -14.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 18.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $195.07 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Chegg Inc. to make $198.53 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $205.72 million and $198.38 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -5.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 0.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 40.80%. Chegg Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 38.40% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.

CHGG Dividends

Chegg Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 07 and February 11.

Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.41% of Chegg Inc. shares, and 102.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 103.62%. Chegg Inc. stock is held by 593 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 12.76% of the shares, which is about 18.5 million shares worth $1.26 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.43% or 12.23 million shares worth $831.57 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2021. The former held 4.09 million shares worth $340.71 million, making up 2.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.89 million shares worth around $264.31 million, which represents about 2.68% of the total shares outstanding.