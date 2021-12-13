Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In today’s recent session, 16.51 million shares of the Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) have been traded, and its beta is 2.16. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.17, and it changed around -$1.11 or -5.78% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $22.37B. CCL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.52, offering almost -73.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.32, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 10.18% since then. We note from Carnival Corporation & plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 61.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 36.43 million.

Carnival Corporation & plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended CCL as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Carnival Corporation & plc is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.33 for the current quarter.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) trade information

Instantly CCL has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.78% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 20.04 on Friday, 12/10/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.33%. The company’s shares are currently down -10.99% year-to-date, but still up 12.09% over the last five days. On the other hand, Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) is -17.92% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 72.87 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.93 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.69, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 34.38% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CCL is forecast to be at a low of $17.78 and a high of $41.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -125.65% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 2.15% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) estimates and forecasts

Carnival Corporation & plc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -32.94 percent over the past six months and at a 9.50% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 29.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 39.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 46.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -46.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $869.99 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Carnival Corporation & plc to make $1.76 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Nov 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 5,086.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -51.00%.

CCL Dividends

Carnival Corporation & plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 10 and January 14.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.90% of Carnival Corporation & plc shares, and 52.60% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 57.74%. Carnival Corporation & plc stock is held by 1,049 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 8.82% of the shares, which is about 85.86 million shares worth $2.26 billion.

Public Investment Fund, with 5.22% or 50.83 million shares worth $1.34 billion as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 23.25 million shares worth $617.02 million, making up 2.39% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 18.5 million shares worth around $491.1 million, which represents about 1.90% of the total shares outstanding.