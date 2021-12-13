Can Krispy Kreme Inc. (NASDAQ: DNUT) Shares Make A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 1.31 million shares of the Krispy Kreme Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.53, and it changed around $0.63 or 4.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.34B. DNUT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.69, offering almost -39.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.63, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.67% since then. We note from Krispy Kreme Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.21 million.

Krispy Kreme Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended DNUT as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Krispy Kreme Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter.

Krispy Kreme Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) trade information

Instantly DNUT has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.23% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 16.95 on Friday, 12/10/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.38%. The company’s shares are currently down -26.05% year-to-date, but still down -1.08% over the last five days. On the other hand, Krispy Kreme Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) is 16.16% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.81 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.22 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 13.72% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DNUT is forecast to be at a low of $14.00 and a high of $24.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -54.54% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 9.85% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Krispy Kreme Inc. (DNUT) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $337.11 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Krispy Kreme Inc. to make $356.02 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021.

DNUT Dividends

Krispy Kreme Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.90 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.14. It is important to note, however, that the 0.90% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Krispy Kreme Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 47.74% of Krispy Kreme Inc. shares, and 16.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 30.69%. Krispy Kreme Inc. stock is held by 56 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 1.67% of the shares, which is about 2.8 million shares worth $39.17 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 0.75% or 1.25 million shares worth $17.56 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and John Hancock Fds II-New Opportunities Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.5 million shares worth $7.06 million, making up 0.30% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, John Hancock Fds II-New Opportunities Fund held roughly 0.23 million shares worth around $3.86 million, which represents about 0.14% of the total shares outstanding.