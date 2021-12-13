Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARNA): Stock Forecast For 2021 Still Looks Weak With A -30.65% Decline

In today’s recent session, 6.21 million shares of the Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) have been traded, and its beta is 0.38. Most recently the company’s share price was $91.85, and it changed around $41.91 or 83.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.29B. ARNA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $85.00, offering almost 7.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $45.50, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 50.46% since then. We note from Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 496.36K.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ARNA as a Hold, whereas 15 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$2.53 for the current quarter.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) trade information

Instantly ARNA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 83.92% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 93.25 on Friday, 12/10/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.5%. The company’s shares are currently down -35.00% year-to-date, but still up 0.79% over the last five days. On the other hand, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) is -17.00% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $95.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 3.32% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ARNA is forecast to be at a low of $76.00 and a high of $120.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -30.65% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 17.26% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA) estimates and forecasts

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -25.22 percent over the past six months and at a -37.89% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 7.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -49.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -15.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6,097.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $680k in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. to make $680k in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1,737.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -9.90%.

ARNA Dividends

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.27% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 94.16% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.42%. Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 350 institutions, with Wellington Management Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 13.39% of the shares, which is about 8.13 million shares worth $564.11 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.21% or 5.59 million shares worth $387.96 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 1.7 million shares worth $118.11 million, making up 2.80% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 1.47 million shares worth around $102.01 million, which represents about 2.42% of the total shares outstanding.