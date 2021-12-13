Are Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In today’s recent session, 1.63 million shares of the Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) have been traded, and its beta is 1.45. Most recently the company’s share price was $61.26, and it changed around -$2.36 or -3.71% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $86.82B. PDD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $212.60, offering almost -247.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $51.91, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 15.26% since then. We note from Pinduoduo Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 12.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.43 million.

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) trade information

Instantly PDD has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.71% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 65.27 on Friday, 12/10/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.14%. The company’s shares are currently down -64.19% year-to-date, but still up 16.86% over the last five days. On the other hand, Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) is -26.46% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 23.5 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.85 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) estimates and forecasts

Pinduoduo Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -47.69 percent over the past six months and at a 173.91% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -160.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 1,350.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 80.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.1 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Pinduoduo Inc. to make $5.52 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 33.90%.

PDD Dividends

Pinduoduo Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 10 and November 15.