An Analysis Of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ: TGLS), And Its Business Forecast

In the last trading session, 3.86 million shares of the Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) were traded, and its beta was 1.79. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.67, and it changed around -$2.89 or -13.40% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $905.31M. TGLS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $34.90, offering almost -86.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.52, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 70.43% since then. We note from Tecnoglass Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 485.14K.

Tecnoglass Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended TGLS as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Tecnoglass Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter.

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) trade information

Instantly TGLS has showed a red trend with a performance of -13.40% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 34.08 on Friday, 12/10/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 45.22%. The company’s shares are currently up 170.19% year-to-date, but still down -41.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) is -41.86% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.83 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.74 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $35.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 47.41% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TGLS is forecast to be at a low of $34.00 and a high of $38.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -103.54% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -82.11% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) estimates and forecasts

Tecnoglass Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -5.99 percent over the past six months and at a 84.81% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 21.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 40.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 23.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $117.21 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Tecnoglass Inc. to make $111.31 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 8.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 26.60%. Tecnoglass Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -5.40% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 0.94% per year for the next five years.

TGLS Dividends

Tecnoglass Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 07. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.59 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.11. It is important to note, however, that the 0.59% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 5.26 per year.

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 56.24% of Tecnoglass Inc. shares, and 21.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 49.74%. Tecnoglass Inc. stock is held by 101 institutions, with American Century Companies, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 4.44% of the shares, which is about 2.12 million shares worth $45.96 million.

Portolan Capital Management, LLC, with 2.97% or 1.42 million shares worth $30.76 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

American Century Small Cap Value Fund and Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 1.76 million shares worth $38.2 million, making up 3.69% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund held roughly 0.65 million shares worth around $14.89 million, which represents about 1.37% of the total shares outstanding.