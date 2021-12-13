Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: AMPE) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In today’s recent session, 1.51 million shares of the Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:AMPE) have been traded, and its beta is 1.66. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.81, and it changed around -$0.18 or -18.42% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $220.85M. AMPE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.98, offering almost -267.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.92, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -13.58% since then. We note from Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.17 million.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended AMPE as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.02 for the current quarter.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:AMPE) trade information

Instantly AMPE has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -18.42% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.1200 on Friday, 12/10/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 27.68%. The company’s shares are currently down -37.71% year-to-date, but still up 2.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:AMPE) is -35.69% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 21.41 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 14.03 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 79.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AMPE is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $4.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -393.83% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -393.83% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) estimates and forecasts

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -44.98 percent over the past six months and at a 22.22% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 26.60%.

AMPE Dividends

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 01 and March 07.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:AMPE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.66% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 25.64% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 27.76%. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 151 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 6.06% of the shares, which is about 12.14 million shares worth $20.27 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.58% or 9.19 million shares worth $15.34 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 5.24 million shares worth $8.75 million, making up 2.61% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 4.39 million shares worth around $7.28 million, which represents about 2.19% of the total shares outstanding.