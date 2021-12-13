Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AEVA) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In the last trading session, 1.23 million shares of the Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.99, and it changed around -$0.33 or -3.54% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.95B. AEVA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.83, offering almost -142.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.05, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.58% since then. We note from Aeva Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.54 million.

Aeva Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended AEVA as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Aeva Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.11 for the current quarter.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) trade information

Instantly AEVA has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.54% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.93 on Friday, 12/10/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.47%. The company’s shares are currently down -38.17% year-to-date, but still down -0.99% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) is 11.26% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.81 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.98 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.86, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 46.68% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AEVA is forecast to be at a low of $11.00 and a high of $30.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -233.7% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -22.36% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.99 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Aeva Technologies Inc. to make $3.63 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021.

AEVA Dividends

Aeva Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 09 and August 13.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE:AEVA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 47.16% of Aeva Technologies Inc. shares, and 35.83% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 67.81%. Aeva Technologies Inc. stock is held by 119 institutions, with Sylebra Capital Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 11.96% of the shares, which is about 25.37 million shares worth $268.15 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.17% or 8.84 million shares worth $93.42 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 2.97 million shares worth $31.4 million, making up 1.40% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 2.62 million shares worth around $27.67 million, which represents about 1.23% of the total shares outstanding.