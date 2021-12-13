A Business Review Of Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ: ANGN) And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.29 million shares of the Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.61, and it changed around -$0.88 or -25.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $84.25M. ANGN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.30, offering almost -907.66% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.20, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -22.61% since then. We note from Angion Biomedica Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 277.61K.

Angion Biomedica Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ANGN as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Angion Biomedica Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.72 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) trade information

Instantly ANGN has showed a red trend with a performance of -25.21% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.71 on Friday, 12/10/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 29.65%. The company’s shares are currently down -84.67% year-to-date, but still down -21.86% over the last five days. On the other hand, Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) is -39.16% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 87.57% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ANGN is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $50.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1815.71% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -91.57% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Angion Biomedica Corp. (ANGN) estimates and forecasts

Angion Biomedica Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -80.21 percent over the past six months and at a 41.80% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.00%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 14.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.06 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Angion Biomedica Corp. to make $1.32 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 187.60%.

ANGN Dividends

Angion Biomedica Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 17.

Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 42.70% of Angion Biomedica Corp. shares, and 17.60% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 30.71%. Angion Biomedica Corp. stock is held by 61 institutions, with BVF Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 3.48% of the shares, which is about 1.04 million shares worth $13.5 million.

Park West Asset Management LLC, with 3.38% or 1.01 million shares worth $13.1 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.61 million shares worth $11.09 million, making up 2.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held roughly 0.31 million shares worth around $4.07 million, which represents about 1.05% of the total shares outstanding.