Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)’s traded shares stood at 0.46 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.30. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $145.32, to imply a decrease of -4.76% or -$7.27 in intraday trading. The WIX share’s 52-week high remains $362.07, putting it -149.15% down since that peak but still an impressive 4.88% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $138.23. The company has a valuation of $8.49B, with average of 755.36K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Wix.com Ltd. (WIX), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 22 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give WIX a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 15 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.42.

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) trade information

After registering a -4.76% downside in the last session, Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 161.00 this Friday, 12/10/21, dropping -4.76% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.67%, and -26.69% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -41.86%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $251.26, implying an increase of 42.16% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $200.00 and $320.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WIX has been trading -120.2% off suggested target high and -37.63% from its likely low.

Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Wix.com Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) shares are -49.00% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -197.73% against 9.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -200.00% this quarter before falling -1,066.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 28.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 19 analysts is $315.19 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 19 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $329.16 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -18.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -77.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -0.80% annually.

WIX Dividends

Wix.com Ltd. has its next earnings report out between February 15 and February 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Wix.com Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)’s Major holders

Wix.com Ltd. insiders hold 2.97% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 90.44% of the shares at 93.21% float percentage. In total, 90.44% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 4.42 million shares (or 7.89% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.23 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 3.54 million shares, or about 6.32% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $987.99 million.

We also have Principal Mid Cap Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Blue Chip Growth Fund Inc. as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Principal Mid Cap Fund holds roughly 1.99 million shares. This is just over 3.54% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $490.51 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.99 million, or 1.77% of the shares, all valued at about 276.22 million.