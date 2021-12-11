Why First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. (NYSE: FHS) Is Worth Including On Your Watchlist

First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. (NYSE:FHS)’s traded shares stood at 0.38 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.04, to imply an increase of 3.03% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The FHS share’s 52-week high remains $9.90, putting it -385.29% down since that peak but still an impressive 4.41% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.95. The company has a valuation of $62.69M, with an average of 0.16 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 195.53K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. (FHS), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give FHS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. (NYSE:FHS) trade information

After registering a 3.03% upside in the last session, First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. (FHS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.4800 this Friday, 12/10/21, jumping 3.03% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -16.73%, and -26.09% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -76.82%. Short interest in First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. (NYSE:FHS) saw shorts transact 15340.0 shares and set a 0.04 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $45.28, implying an increase of 95.49% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $45.28 and $45.28 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FHS has been trading -2119.61% off suggested target high and -2119.61% from its likely low.

First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. (FHS) estimates and forecasts

FHS Dividends

First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.