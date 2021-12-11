What Could Change After Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRIN) Gains 78.64% From The High-Point?

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN)’s traded shares stood at 0.39 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.00. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.26, to imply an increase of 2.62% or $0.39 in intraday trading. The GRIN share’s 52-week high remains $19.49, putting it -27.72% down since that peak but still an impressive 78.64% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.26. The company has a valuation of $302.91M, with an average of 0.25 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 241.46K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GRIN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $2.03.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) trade information

After registering a 2.62% upside in the last session, Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 15.50 this Friday, 12/10/21, jumping 2.62% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.39%, and 7.31% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 263.33%. Short interest in Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) saw shorts transact 0.18 million shares and set a 0.91 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $25.50, implying an increase of 40.16% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $20.00 and $31.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GRIN has been trading -103.15% off suggested target high and -31.06% from its likely low.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) shares are 38.73% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 579.13% against -11.00%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 42.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $113.8 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $95.78 million.

GRIN Dividends

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. has its next earnings report out on February 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 2.88, with the share yield ticking at 18.87% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN)’s Major holders

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. insiders hold 31.16% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 27.23% of the shares at 39.56% float percentage. In total, 27.23% institutions holds shares in the company, led by QVT Financial LP. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 1.21 million shares (or 6.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $13.19 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.13 million shares, or about 0.67% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $1.4 million.

We also have DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio and DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Emerging Mkts Value as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2021, DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio holds roughly 91890.0 shares. This is just over 0.48% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.76 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 67963.0, or 0.35% of the shares, all valued at about 0.74 million.