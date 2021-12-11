Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VLON) Is One Stock You Should Watch

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON)’s traded shares stood at 0.55 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.03, to imply a decrease of -19.39% or -$1.21 in intraday trading. The VLON share’s 52-week high remains $10.36, putting it -105.96% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.23% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.61. The company has a valuation of $35.31M, with an average of 0.37 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 632.23K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VLON), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give VLON a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) trade information

After registering a -19.39% downside in the last session, Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VLON) has traded red over the past five days. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.79%, and 5.01% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -33.11%. Short interest in Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) saw shorts transact 99560.0 shares and set a 0.23 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.00, implying an increase of 58.08% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12.00 and $12.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VLON has been trading -138.57% off suggested target high and -138.57% from its likely low.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VLON) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VLON) shares are -0.10% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -10.28% against 7.00%.

VLON Dividends

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON)’s Major holders

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 52.81% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.52% of the shares at 18.05% float percentage. In total, 8.52% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Murchinson Ltd. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 0.19 million shares (or 2.86% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.06 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Altium Capital Management, LP with 0.16 million shares, or about 2.37% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.88 million.

We also have Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VLON) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2021, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 8299.0 shares. This is just over 0.12% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $58341.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4817.0, or 0.07% of the shares, all valued at about 33863.0.