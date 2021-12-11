Utz Brands Inc. (NYSE: UTZ) Has Decreased By -16.59 Percent This Year. Is It A Better Buy Than Others?

Utz Brands Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)’s traded shares stood at 0.56 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.94, to imply an increase of 1.59% or $0.25 in intraday trading. The UTZ share’s 52-week high remains $30.09, putting it -88.77% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.93% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.72. The company has a valuation of $2.19B, with an average of 0.69 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 663.02K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Utz Brands Inc. (UTZ), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give UTZ a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.16.

Utz Brands Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) trade information

After registering a 1.59% upside in the last session, Utz Brands Inc. (UTZ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 16.15 this Friday, 12/10/21, jumping 1.59% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.47%, and -1.54% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -27.74%. Short interest in Utz Brands Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) saw shorts transact 3.96 million shares and set a 6.24 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $21.22, implying an increase of 24.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $19.00 and $26.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, UTZ has been trading -63.11% off suggested target high and -19.2% from its likely low.

Utz Brands Inc. (UTZ) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -38.50% this quarter before falling -48.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 21.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $310.09 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $294.75 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $246.11 million and $246.3 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 26.00% before jumping 19.70% in the following quarter.

UTZ Dividends

Utz Brands Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Utz Brands Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.20, with the share yield ticking at 1.25% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Utz Brands Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)’s Major holders

Utz Brands Inc. insiders hold 24.24% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 71.31% of the shares at 94.13% float percentage. In total, 71.31% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 8.16 million shares (or 10.67% of shares), all amounting to roughly $202.41 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 6.49 million shares, or about 8.48% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $160.86 million.

We also have Baron Small Cap Fund and Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Inc-Inception Port as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Utz Brands Inc. (UTZ) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Baron Small Cap Fund holds roughly 3.91 million shares. This is just over 5.11% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $96.94 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.64 million, or 4.75% of the shares, all valued at about 90.17 million.