Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: UBX) Is A Chance For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)’s traded shares stood at 0.51 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.14. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.75, to imply a decrease of -6.91% or -$0.13 in intraday trading. The UBX share’s 52-week high remains $9.78, putting it -458.86% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.54. The company has a valuation of $109.73M, with average of 828.35K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give UBX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.38.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) trade information

After registering a -6.91% downside in the last session, Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.0000 this Friday, 12/10/21, dropping -6.91% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.57%, and -44.79% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -66.60%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.50, implying an increase of 76.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.00 and $12.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, UBX has been trading -585.71% off suggested target high and -128.57% from its likely low.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Unity Biotechnology Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) shares are -62.85% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 24.58% against 7.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 26.90% this quarter before falling -21.60% for the next one.

UBX Dividends

Unity Biotechnology Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 02 and November 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Unity Biotechnology Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)’s Major holders

Unity Biotechnology Inc. insiders hold 6.41% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 62.81% of the shares at 67.11% float percentage. In total, 62.81% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 4.12 million shares (or 7.50% of shares), all amounting to roughly $24.69 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Baillie Gifford and Company with 3.8 million shares, or about 6.93% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $22.82 million.

We also have Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2021, Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds roughly 1.7 million shares. This is just over 3.10% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.46 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.89 million, or 1.61% of the shares, all valued at about 5.31 million.