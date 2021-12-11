Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II Ltd. (NYSE: SNII) Stock Jumping 2.58% Over A Month – Any Room For Its Value To Rise?

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II Ltd. (NYSE:SNII)’s traded shares stood at 0.32 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.73, to imply an increase of 1.13% or $0.12 in intraday trading. The SNII share’s 52-week high remains $12.75, putting it -18.83% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.34% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.62. The company has a valuation of $466.33M, with an average of 0.71 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.22 million shares over the past 3 months.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II Ltd. (NYSE:SNII) trade information

After registering a 1.13% upside in the last session, Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II Ltd. (SNII) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.02 this Friday, 12/10/21, jumping 1.13% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.07%, and 2.58% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 8.38%. Short interest in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II Ltd. (NYSE:SNII) saw shorts transact 6520.0 shares and set a 0.36 days time to cover.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II Ltd. (SNII) estimates and forecasts

SNII Dividends

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II Ltd. has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II Ltd. (NYSE:SNII)’s Major holders

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II Ltd. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 45.46% of the shares at 45.46% float percentage. In total, 45.46% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sculptor Capital, LP. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 0.8 million shares (or 2.32% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.77 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is UBS O’Connor LLC with 0.7 million shares, or about 2.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $6.8 million.

We also have Franklin K2 Alternative Strategies Fd and Franklin K2 Long Short Credit Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II Ltd. (SNII) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, Franklin K2 Alternative Strategies Fd holds roughly 8105.0 shares. This is just over 0.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $79104.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2379.0, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about 23219.0.