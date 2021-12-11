Stock Of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ: STKL) Dropped By -4.01 Percent Over The Past Month, Is There Room For Downside?

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)’s traded shares stood at 0.71 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.83. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.46, to imply a decrease of -2.42% or -$0.16 in intraday trading. The STKL share’s 52-week high remains $17.07, putting it -164.24% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.06% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.81. The company has a valuation of $708.86M, with average of 818.03K shares over the past 3 months.

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) trade information

After registering a -2.42% downside in the last session, SunOpta Inc. (STKL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.85 this Friday, 12/10/21, dropping -2.42% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.94%, and -4.01% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -44.64%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $16.60, implying an increase of 61.08% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $13.00 and $25.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, STKL has been trading -287.0% off suggested target high and -101.24% from its likely low.

SunOpta Inc. (STKL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing SunOpta Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. SunOpta Inc. (STKL) shares are -50.65% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 120.83% against 8.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 200.00% this quarter before jumping 400.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 6.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $206.94 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $224.29 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $314.98 million and $330.38 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -34.30% before dropping -32.10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -36.48% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -157.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30.00% annually.

STKL Dividends

SunOpta Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 01 and March 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SunOpta Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)’s Major holders

SunOpta Inc. insiders hold 3.83% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 74.92% of the shares at 77.90% float percentage. In total, 74.92% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Oaktree Capital Management, LP. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 20.73 million shares (or 19.13% of shares), all amounting to roughly $253.69 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Engaged Capital, LLC with 9.83 million shares, or about 9.07% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $120.31 million.

We also have American Beacon Small Cap Value Fd and Thornburg Small/Mid Cap Core Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SunOpta Inc. (STKL) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2021, American Beacon Small Cap Value Fd holds roughly 1.97 million shares. This is just over 1.82% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $20.68 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.14 million, or 1.05% of the shares, all valued at about 13.93 million.