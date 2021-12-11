SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ: SITM) Friday – Up 73.64% From The Lows, What Happens Next

SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM)’s traded shares stood at 0.33 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $287.60, to imply a decrease of -7.84% or -$24.47 in intraday trading. The SITM share’s 52-week high remains $341.77, putting it -18.84% down since that peak but still an impressive 73.64% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $75.81. The company has a valuation of $5.79B, with an average of 0.65 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 343.58K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for SiTime Corporation (SITM), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SITM a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.75.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM) trade information

After registering a -7.84% downside in the last session, SiTime Corporation (SITM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 341.77 this Friday, 12/10/21, dropping -7.84% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.07%, and 25.94% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 156.95%. Short interest in SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM) saw shorts transact 0.36 million shares and set a 2.14 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $327.67, implying an increase of 12.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $316.00 and $350.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SITM has been trading -21.7% off suggested target high and -9.87% from its likely low.

SiTime Corporation (SITM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing SiTime Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. SiTime Corporation (SITM) shares are 135.72% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 506.52% against 20.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 226.10% this quarter before jumping 107.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 74.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $58.06 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $64.11 million.

SITM Dividends

SiTime Corporation has its next earnings report out on May 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SiTime Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM)’s Major holders

SiTime Corporation insiders hold 32.53% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 65.85% of the shares at 97.61% float percentage. In total, 65.85% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 2.02 million shares (or 10.61% of shares), all amounting to roughly $256.02 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Franklin Resources, Inc. with 1.55 million shares, or about 8.13% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $196.05 million.

We also have Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small-Mid Cap Growth as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SiTime Corporation (SITM) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2021, Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 0.79 million shares. This is just over 4.16% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $107.46 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.6 million, or 3.14% of the shares, all valued at about 81.18 million.