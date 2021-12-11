Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) Is Worth A Gamble At $85.49

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)’s traded shares stood at 0.42 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.24. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $85.49, to imply an increase of 0.04% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The SRPT share’s 52-week high remains $181.83, putting it -112.69% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.62% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $65.30. The company has a valuation of $7.89B, with average of 1.05 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 20 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SRPT a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 14 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.96.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) trade information

After registering a 0.04% upside in the last session, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 89.70 this Friday, 12/10/21, jumping 0.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.90%, and -0.73% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -49.86%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $123.47, implying an increase of 30.76% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $86.00 and $192.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SRPT has been trading -124.59% off suggested target high and -0.6% from its likely low.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) shares are -0.73% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 29.82% against 7.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 21.60% this quarter before jumping 20.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 19.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 17 analysts is $166.86 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 17 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $173.29 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $137.43 million and $145.14 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 21.40% before jumping 19.40% in the following quarter.

SRPT Dividends

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)’s Major holders

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 4.80% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 83.60% of the shares at 87.82% float percentage. In total, 83.60% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital Research Global Investors. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 8.03 million shares (or 10.06% of shares), all amounting to roughly $598.25 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.37 million shares, or about 9.23% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $549.0 million.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 4.4 million shares. This is just over 5.51% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $327.66 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.12 million, or 2.66% of the shares, all valued at about 158.26 million.