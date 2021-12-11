Retractable Technologies Inc. (AMEX: RVP) Friday â€“ The Stock Is Down -213.41% Since The Lows, What Comes Next?

Retractable Technologies Inc. (AMEX:RVP)â€™s traded shares stood at 0.53 million during the last session, with the companyâ€™s beta value hitting 1.83. At the close of trading, the stockâ€™s price was $6.86, to imply a decrease of -5.77% or -$0.42 in intraday trading. The RVP shareâ€™s 52-week high remains $21.50, putting it -213.41% down since that peak but still an impressive -2.19% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.01. The company has a valuation of $248.40M, with average of 199.08K shares over the past 3 months.

Retractable Technologies Inc. (AMEX:RVP) trade information

After registering a -5.77% downside in the last session, Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.05 this Friday, 12/10/21, dropping -5.77% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.17%, and -24.53% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -36.13%.

Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP) estimates and forecasts

RVP Dividends

Retractable Technologies Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder companyâ€™s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Retractable Technologies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The companyâ€™s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Retractable Technologies Inc. (AMEX:RVP)â€™s Major holders

Retractable Technologies Inc. insiders hold 57.77% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 23.06% of the shares at 54.59% float percentage. In total, 23.06% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 1.08 million shares (or 3.18% of shares), all amounting to roughly $12.49 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.95 million shares, or about 2.78% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $10.93 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.46 million shares. This is just over 1.35% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.29 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.39 million, or 1.15% of the shares, all valued at about 4.59 million.