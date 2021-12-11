ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ: RNW)’s 7.75-Percent Gain Of This Past Week Taught Us Something New

ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW)’s traded shares stood at 0.75 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.34, to imply a decrease of -0.83% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The RNW share’s 52-week high remains $14.08, putting it -68.82% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.55% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.46. The company has a valuation of $3.78B, with average of 1.06 million shares over the past 3 months.

ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW) trade information

After registering a -0.83% downside in the last session, ReNew Energy Global plc (RNW) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.67 this Friday, 12/10/21, dropping -0.83% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.75%, and -13.22% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -23.56%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.49, implying an increase of 42.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11.96 and $17.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RNW has been trading -103.84% off suggested target high and -43.41% from its likely low.

ReNew Energy Global plc (RNW) estimates and forecasts

RNW Dividends

ReNew Energy Global plc has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ReNew Energy Global plc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW)’s Major holders

ReNew Energy Global plc insiders hold 16.62% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 64.60% of the shares at 77.47% float percentage. In total, 64.60% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 46.87 million shares (or 17.35% of shares), all amounting to roughly $478.05 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. with 34.13 million shares, or about 12.64% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $348.16 million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Managed Portfolio Series-Ecofin Global Renewables Infrastructure Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ReNew Energy Global plc (RNW) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF holds roughly 2.89 million shares. This is just over 1.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $29.49 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.65 million, or 0.24% of the shares, all valued at about 6.65 million.