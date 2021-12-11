Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)’s traded shares stood at 0.3 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.73. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $140.00, to imply an increase of 0.25% or $0.35 in intraday trading. The ASND share’s 52-week high remains $183.98, putting it -31.41% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.89% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $109.36. The company has a valuation of $8.55B, with an average of 0.23 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 207.33K shares over the past 3 months.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) trade information

After registering a 0.25% upside in the last session, Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 147.90 this Friday, 12/10/21, jumping 0.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.24%, and -8.53% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -16.06%. Short interest in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) saw shorts transact 2.4 million shares and set a 11.14 days time to cover.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ascendis Pharma A/S share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) shares are 4.17% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 10.68% against 7.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 4.30% this quarter before jumping 12.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 87.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $2.77 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $8.3 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.72 million and $651.1k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 61.00% before jumping 1,174.80% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -43.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -76.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 24.00% annually.

ASND Dividends

Ascendis Pharma A/S has its next earnings report out on March 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)’s Major holders

Ascendis Pharma A/S insiders hold 0.03% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 99.47% of the shares at 99.50% float percentage. In total, 99.47% institutions holds shares in the company, led by RA Capital Management, L.P. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 6.81 million shares (or 12.07% of shares), all amounting to roughly $895.37 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Artisan Partners Limited Partnership with 6.43 million shares, or about 11.40% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $845.79 million.

We also have Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund and Artisan Mid-Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund holds roughly 1.12 million shares. This is just over 1.99% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $147.73 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.11 million, or 1.96% of the shares, all valued at about 145.74 million.