Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) Friday’s Performance: Up 16.87% From The Lows, Now What?

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)’s traded shares stood at 0.67 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $16.72, to imply an increase of 3.47% or $0.56 in intraday trading. The NNOX share’s 52-week high remains $94.81, putting it -467.05% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.87% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.90. The company has a valuation of $949.53M, with an average of 1.06 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 821.47K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give NNOX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.28.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) trade information

After registering a 3.47% upside in the last session, Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 18.14 this Friday, 12/10/21, jumping 3.47% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.89%, and -30.01% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -63.38%. Short interest in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) saw shorts transact 5.43 million shares and set a 6.91 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $44.75, implying an increase of 62.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $39.00 and $50.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NNOX has been trading -202.03% off suggested target high and -133.25% from its likely low.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Nano-X Imaging Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) shares are -42.74% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -116.98% against 11.10%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -115.40% this quarter before falling -83.30% for the next one.

NNOX Dividends

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)’s Major holders

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. insiders hold 22.93% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 14.82% of the shares at 19.23% float percentage. In total, 14.82% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Credit Suisse AG. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 0.68 million shares (or 1.43% of shares), all amounting to roughly $21.71 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 0.57 million shares, or about 1.21% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $18.31 million.

We also have iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and iShares MSCI EAFE Small Cap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2021, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds roughly 0.17 million shares. This is just over 0.35% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.09 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.15 million, or 0.32% of the shares, all valued at about 3.73 million.