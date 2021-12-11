Is Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) Worth A Patient Look At Current Prices?

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT)’s traded shares stood at 0.64 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.65, to imply an increase of 7.64% or $0.33 in intraday trading. The BOLT share’s 52-week high remains $43.07, putting it -826.24% down since that peak but still an impressive 8.17% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.27. The company has a valuation of $171.59M, with an average of 0.99 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 326.69K shares over the past 3 months.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) trade information

After registering a 7.64% upside in the last session, Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (BOLT) has traded red over the past five days. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -55.71%, and -54.99% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -85.54%. Short interest in Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) saw shorts transact 1.42 million shares and set a 7.62 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $25.00, implying an increase of 81.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $15.00 and $33.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BOLT has been trading -609.68% off suggested target high and -222.58% from its likely low.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (BOLT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (BOLT) shares are -71.51% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 86.97% against 7.00%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 224.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $500k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $500k.

BOLT Dividends

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out on March 31. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT)’s Major holders

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. insiders hold 3.63% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 86.91% of the shares at 90.18% float percentage. In total, 86.91% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Novo Holdings A/S. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 4.5 million shares (or 12.39% of shares), all amounting to roughly $148.23 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vivo Capital, LLC with 3.87 million shares, or about 10.65% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $127.4 million.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (BOLT) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2021, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology holds roughly 0.55 million shares. This is just over 1.52% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $12.36 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.5 million, or 1.37% of the shares, all valued at about 11.1 million.