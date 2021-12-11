Immunovant Inc. (NASDAQ: IMVT) Has Succeeded In Gaining Momentum In 2021, The Stock Is Down -83.39% YTD

Immunovant Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)’s traded shares stood at 0.37 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.67, to imply an increase of 0.13% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The IMVT share’s 52-week high remains $53.61, putting it -598.96% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.91% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.68. The company has a valuation of $920.40M, with average of 518.57K shares over the past 3 months.

Immunovant Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) trade information

After registering a 0.13% upside in the last session, Immunovant Inc. (IMVT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.14 this Friday, 12/10/21, jumping 0.13% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.92%, and -11.74% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -83.39%.

Immunovant Inc. (IMVT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Immunovant Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Immunovant Inc. (IMVT) shares are -28.58% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -11.48% against 7.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -12.00% this quarter before jumping 9.40% for the next one.

IMVT Dividends

Immunovant Inc. has its next earnings report out on February 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Immunovant Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Immunovant Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)’s Major holders

Immunovant Inc. insiders hold 65.13% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 33.64% of the shares at 96.48% float percentage. In total, 33.64% institutions holds shares in the company, led by State Street Corporation. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 4.39 million shares (or 3.82% of shares), all amounting to roughly $46.41 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.0 million shares, or about 3.48% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $42.29 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Immunovant Inc. (IMVT) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2021, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 3.89 million shares. This is just over 3.38% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $33.69 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.37 million, or 2.93% of the shares, all valued at about 35.63 million.