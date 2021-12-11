For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) Is Worth A Shot

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)’s traded shares stood at 0.58 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.37. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $132.21, to imply a decrease of -1.53% or -$2.06 in intraday trading. The TNDM share’s 52-week high remains $143.67, putting it -8.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 42.37% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $76.19. The company has a valuation of $8.04B, with average of 721.59K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 15 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TNDM a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.06.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) trade information

After registering a -1.53% downside in the last session, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 142.40 this Friday, 12/10/21, dropping -1.53% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.85%, and -0.01% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 38.18%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $151.43, implying an increase of 12.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $122.00 and $200.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TNDM has been trading -51.27% off suggested target high and 7.72% from its likely low.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM) shares are 42.70% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 155.36% against 16.50%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 37.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $171.37 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 13 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $198.87 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $115.15 million and $168.06 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 48.80% before jumping 18.30% in the following quarter.

TNDM Dividends

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 22 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)’s Major holders

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. insiders hold 1.23% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 96.88% of the shares at 98.09% float percentage. In total, 96.88% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 5.99 million shares (or 9.51% of shares), all amounting to roughly $583.88 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.6 million shares, or about 8.89% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $545.88 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and New Perspective Fund Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.68 million shares. This is just over 2.67% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $163.66 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.67 million, or 2.65% of the shares, all valued at about 162.48 million.