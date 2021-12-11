Enveric Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) Up 14.17% Since 52-Week Low; YTD Fall -71.83% – Here’s What You Need To Do

Enveric Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB)’s traded shares stood at 0.3 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.62. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.20, to imply an increase of 0.84% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The ENVB share’s 52-week high remains $15.04, putting it -1153.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 14.17% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.03. The company has a valuation of $41.22M, with average of 1.81 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Enveric Biosciences Inc. (ENVB), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ENVB a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.15.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Enveric Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) trade information

After registering a 0.84% upside in the last session, Enveric Biosciences Inc. (ENVB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.3500 this Friday, 12/10/21, jumping 0.84% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.35%, and -32.20% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -71.83%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.50, implying an increase of 81.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.00 and $7.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ENVB has been trading -483.33% off suggested target high and -400.0% from its likely low.

Enveric Biosciences Inc. (ENVB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Enveric Biosciences Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Enveric Biosciences Inc. (ENVB) shares are -50.21% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 53.78% against 7.00%.

ENVB Dividends

Enveric Biosciences Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 23 and November 24. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Enveric Biosciences Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Enveric Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB)’s Major holders

Enveric Biosciences Inc. insiders hold 17.94% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.48% of the shares at 9.12% float percentage. In total, 7.48% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.5 million shares (or 1.59% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.04 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.5 million shares, or about 1.58% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $1.03 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Enveric Biosciences Inc. (ENVB) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.3 million shares. This is just over 0.95% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.62 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.19 million, or 0.61% of the shares, all valued at about 0.4 million.