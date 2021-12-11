Document Security Systems Inc. (AMEX: DSS): Can A Stock Be -87.61% Lower Year-To-Date And Still Be A Loser?

Document Security Systems Inc. (AMEX:DSS)’s traded shares stood at 0.34 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.75. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.77, to imply a decrease of -2.14% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The DSS share’s 52-week high remains $7.15, putting it -828.57% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.99% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.67. The company has a valuation of $66.41M, with an average of 0.9 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.03 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Document Security Systems Inc. (DSS), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give DSS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.06.

Document Security Systems Inc. (AMEX:DSS) trade information

After registering a -2.14% downside in the last session, Document Security Systems Inc. (DSS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.8299 this Friday, 12/10/21, dropping -2.14% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.85%, and -32.77% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -87.61%. Short interest in Document Security Systems Inc. (AMEX:DSS) saw shorts transact 0.55 million shares and set a 0.25 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.00, implying an increase of 84.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $5.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DSS has been trading -549.35% off suggested target high and -549.35% from its likely low.

Document Security Systems Inc. (DSS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Document Security Systems Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Document Security Systems Inc. (DSS) shares are -71.99% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -147.46% against 32.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 79.30% this quarter before jumping 85.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 18.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $4.42 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $6.67 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.02 million and $5.89 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 46.40% before jumping 13.20% in the following quarter.

DSS Dividends

Document Security Systems Inc. has its next earnings report out between October 25 and October 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Document Security Systems Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Document Security Systems Inc. (AMEX:DSS)’s Major holders

Document Security Systems Inc. insiders hold 32.93% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.38% of the shares at 18.45% float percentage. In total, 12.38% institutions holds shares in the company.