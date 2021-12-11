Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Could See A -8.34% Or Even More Loss In Stock Price

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)’s traded shares stood at 0.65 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.95. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $43.06, to imply an increase of 4.77% or $1.96 in intraday trading. The CRTO share’s 52-week high remains $46.65, putting it -8.34% down since that peak but still an impressive 59.03% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $17.64. The company has a valuation of $2.63B, with average of 383.99K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Criteo S.A. (CRTO), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CRTO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.36.

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) trade information

After registering a 4.77% upside in the last session, Criteo S.A. (CRTO) has traded red over the past five days. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.35%, and 6.80% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 109.95%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $52.33, implying an increase of 17.71% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $39.00 and $66.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CRTO has been trading -53.27% off suggested target high and 9.43% from its likely low.

Criteo S.A. (CRTO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Criteo S.A. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Criteo S.A. (CRTO) shares are 8.63% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 34.10% against 19.20%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -10.00% this quarter before falling -7.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 9.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $204.9 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $262.19 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $185.94 million and $253.17 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 10.20% before jumping 3.60% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 4.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -16.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -4.87% annually.

CRTO Dividends

Criteo S.A. has its next earnings report out between February 08 and February 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Criteo S.A. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)’s Major holders

Criteo S.A. insiders hold 5.16% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 88.73% of the shares at 93.56% float percentage. In total, 88.73% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Neuberger Berman Group, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 5.06 million shares (or 8.33% of shares), all amounting to roughly $185.32 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is DnB Asset Management AS with 4.63 million shares, or about 7.62% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $169.56 million.

We also have Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Neuberger & Berman Intrinsic Value Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Criteo S.A. (CRTO) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds roughly 2.18 million shares. This is just over 3.59% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $72.12 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.86 million, or 1.42% of the shares, all valued at about 31.69 million.