Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRXT) Drops -553.56% From Highs, What Happens Next?

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXT)’s traded shares stood at 0.31 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.78, to imply an increase of 6.94% or $0.31 in intraday trading. The CRXT share’s 52-week high remains $31.24, putting it -553.56% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.24% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.43. The company has a valuation of $115.29M, with average of 2.38 million shares over the past 3 months.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXT) trade information

After registering a 6.94% upside in the last session, Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CRXT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.88 this Friday, 12/10/21, jumping 6.94% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.94%, and -4.02% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -53.05%.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CRXT) estimates and forecasts

CRXT Dividends

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXT)’s Major holders

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. insiders hold 7.37% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 82.69% of the shares at 89.27% float percentage. In total, 82.69% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bracebridge Capital, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 2.0 million shares (or 9.22% of shares), all amounting to roughly $10.67 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. with 45000.0 shares, or about 0.21% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.24 million.

Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 2415.0 shares. This is just over 0.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $10046.0