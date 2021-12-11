Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY) Dropped -18.63% In 6 Months – Here’s What Might Happen Next

Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY)’s traded shares stood at 0.85 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.94. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $28.08, to imply a decrease of -0.28% or -$0.08 in intraday trading. The ELY share’s 52-week high remains $37.75, putting it -34.44% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.19% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $22.41. The company has a valuation of $5.45B, with average of 1.75 million shares over the past 3 months.

Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) trade information

After registering a -0.28% downside in the last session, Callaway Golf Company (ELY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 29.10 this Friday, 12/10/21, dropping -0.28% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.55%, and -5.07% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 16.95%.

Callaway Golf Company (ELY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Callaway Golf Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Callaway Golf Company (ELY) shares are -18.63% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -5.97% against 21.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -101.70% this quarter before falling -9.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 93.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $824.6 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $676.72 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $475.56 million and $374.63 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 73.40% before jumping 80.60% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -57.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -263.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 12.90% annually.

ELY Dividends

Callaway Golf Company has its next earnings report out between February 08 and February 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Callaway Golf Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY)’s Major holders

Callaway Golf Company insiders hold 15.12% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 77.46% of the shares at 91.25% float percentage. In total, 77.46% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Providence Equity Partners LLC. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 28.78 million shares (or 15.47% of shares), all amounting to roughly $970.59 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 12.95 million shares, or about 6.96% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $436.68 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Callaway Golf Company (ELY) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3.38 million shares. This is just over 1.82% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $113.99 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.14 million, or 1.69% of the shares, all valued at about 88.01 million.