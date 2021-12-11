Boom Or Bust: What Does The Future Hold For Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI) Stock?

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI)’s traded shares stood at 0.31 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.73, to imply a decrease of -3.08% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The TMDI share’s 52-week high remains $3.47, putting it -375.34% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.18% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.59. The company has a valuation of $79.62M, with average of 706.17K shares over the past 3 months.

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) trade information

After registering a -3.08% downside in the last session, Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.7994 this Friday, 12/10/21, dropping -3.08% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 19.16%, and -55.40% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -57.49%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.50, implying an increase of 70.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.00 and $3.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TMDI has been trading -310.96% off suggested target high and -173.97% from its likely low.

Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Titan Medical Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) shares are -59.16% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -2,050.00% against 16.50%.

TMDI Dividends

Titan Medical Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 21 and February 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Titan Medical Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI)’s Major holders

Titan Medical Inc. insiders hold 0.25% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.44% of the shares at 3.45% float percentage. In total, 3.44% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Masters Capital Management, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 1.0 million shares (or 0.90% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.71 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.35 million shares, or about 0.31% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.6 million.

We also have Mutual Fund Ser Tr-AlphaCentric Robotics & Automation Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-AlphaCentric Robotics & Automation Fund holds roughly 0.15 million shares. This is just over 0.13% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.26 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 54356.0, or 0.05% of the shares, all valued at about 86969.0.