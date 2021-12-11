Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (AMEX: BDR) Up 10.34% From 52-Week Low; YTD Falls -34.70% – Here’s What To Do Now

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (AMEX:BDR)’s traded shares stood at 0.28 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.24. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.87, to imply an increase of 2.06% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The BDR share’s 52-week high remains $2.33, putting it -167.82% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.34% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.78. The company has a valuation of $11.68M, with an average of 0.16 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 260.16K shares over the past 3 months.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (AMEX:BDR) trade information

After registering a 2.06% upside in the last session, Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.9100 this Friday, 12/10/21, jumping 2.06% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.39%, and -22.46% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -34.70%. Short interest in Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (AMEX:BDR) saw shorts transact 72990.0 shares and set a 0.4 days time to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR) estimates and forecasts

BDR Dividends

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (AMEX:BDR)’s Major holders

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. insiders hold 45.03% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.44% of the shares at 13.53% float percentage. In total, 7.44% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Tufton Capital Management. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.19 million shares (or 1.56% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.22 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is State Street Corporation with 0.14 million shares, or about 1.12% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.18 million.

We also have Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund holds roughly 90000.0 shares. This is just over 0.74% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.12 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 16400.0, or 0.14% of the shares, all valued at about 21648.0.