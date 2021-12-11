At $348.24 Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) Is Worth A Gamble

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)’s traded shares stood at 0.74 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.03. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $348.24, to imply a decrease of -3.44% or -$12.4 in intraday trading. The GNRC share’s 52-week high remains $524.31, putting it -50.56% down since that peak but still an impressive 40.54% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $207.07. The company has a valuation of $23.16B, with average of 718.98K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC), translating to a mean rating of 1.60. Of 21 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GNRC a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 14 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $2.39.

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) trade information

After registering a -3.44% downside in the last session, Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 384.06 this Friday, 12/10/21, dropping -3.44% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.68%, and -20.92% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 53.13%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $522.94, implying an increase of 33.41% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $455.00 and $575.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GNRC has been trading -65.12% off suggested target high and -30.66% from its likely low.

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Generac Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) shares are -1.93% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 48.69% against 27.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 14.90% this quarter before jumping 39.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 49.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 16 analysts is $962.36 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 16 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.03 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $701.36 million and $761.08 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 37.20% before jumping 35.30% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 37.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 37.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 8.00% annually.

GNRC Dividends

Generac Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 09 and February 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Generac Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)’s Major holders

Generac Holdings Inc. insiders hold 1.64% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 93.00% of the shares at 94.55% float percentage. In total, 93.00% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 6.95 million shares (or 11.03% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.27 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 4.6 million shares, or about 7.31% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.51 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.77 million shares. This is just over 2.81% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $580.17 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.28 million, or 2.04% of the shares, all valued at about 420.65 million.