After The Stock Rose 0.60% Over The Week, Is James River Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: JRVR) Still A Buy?
After The Stock Rose 0.60% Over The Week, Is James River Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: JRVR) Still A Buy?

James River Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)’s traded shares stood at 0.36 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.41. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $24.95, to imply a decrease of -3.93% or -$1.02 in intraday trading. The JRVR share’s 52-week high remains $56.10, putting it -124.85% down since that peak but still an impressive 2.08% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $24.43. The company has a valuation of $969.31M, with average of 310.12K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for James River Group Holdings Ltd. (JRVR), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give JRVR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.5.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) trade information

After registering a -3.93% downside in the last session, James River Group Holdings Ltd. (JRVR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 26.76 this Friday, 12/10/21, dropping -3.93% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.60%, and -13.07% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -49.24%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $41.86, implying an increase of 40.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $32.00 and $49.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, JRVR has been trading -96.39% off suggested target high and -28.26% from its likely low.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. (JRVR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing James River Group Holdings Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. James River Group Holdings Ltd. (JRVR) shares are -30.40% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -543.48% against 11.20%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -10.70% this quarter before jumping 153.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 15.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $198.32 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $201 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $171.62 million and $194.19 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 15.60% before jumping 3.50% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -38.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -87.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 52.10% annually.

JRVR Dividends

James River Group Holdings Ltd. has its next earnings report out on May 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. James River Group Holdings Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.20, with the share yield ticking at 4.81% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)’s Major holders

James River Group Holdings Ltd. insiders hold 2.56% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 101.25% of the shares at 103.91% float percentage. In total, 101.25% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 5.24 million shares (or 14.07% of shares), all amounting to roughly $196.73 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 2.76 million shares, or about 7.40% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $103.43 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the James River Group Holdings Ltd. (JRVR) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 2.47 million shares. This is just over 6.63% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $89.89 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.76 million, or 4.73% of the shares, all valued at about 66.14 million.

